Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has revealed Wesley Moraes could be in the squad to face West Bromwich Albion after nearly 16 months out with serious knee injury.Full Article
Aston Villa fans delighted as Dean Smith confirms 'massive' update
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: KWESST Micro Systems Inc, Talon Metals Corp, Snowline Gold, PharmaDrug UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) said it was awarded US patent number 10,969,467 B1, also known as Programmable..