Arsenal legend Ray Parlour and AFTV host Robbie Lyle were involved in an explosive radio debate on Friday morning, with Parlour accusing the YouTube star of cashing in when the Gunners loseFull Article
Ray Parlour and AFTV’s Robbie Lyle clash in ferocious Arsenal debate
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour and AFTV host Robbie Lyle have heated debate over Stan Kroenke protests and fan channel’s coverage of the club
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour and AFTV host Robbie Lyle were involved in a heated debate on talkSPORT on Friday morning, as they..
talkSPORT