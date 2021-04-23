Shannon Sharpe on Anthony Davis’ “encouraging” return to Lakers after missing 9 weeks | UNDISPUTED

Anthony Davis returned to the Los Angeles Lakers last night after missing 30 games. AD ended up playing 17 minutes but scored only 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks would beat the Lakers 115-to-110. When asked about the injury after the game, AD said quote, 'I didn't think about it one time tonight.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about AD's return to the Lakers.