Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and controlling and coercive behaviour – leaving his future as Wales manager in serious doubt ahead of the European Championship

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to PR worker Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November. He faces an additional charge of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020. Giggs has also been charged