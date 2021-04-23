Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira says he was 'made for' management amid rumours that he could be one of the candidates to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace in the summerFull Article
Patrick Vieira says he was 'made for' managing amid Crystal Palace links
