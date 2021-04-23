World Snooker Championship 2021: Mark Williams controversial break-off shot
Published
Steve Davis and Alan McManus analyse the controversial "roll up" break-off that Mark Williams has recently been using.Full Article
Published
Steve Davis and Alan McManus analyse the controversial "roll up" break-off that Mark Williams has recently been using.Full Article
Mark Williams scores two tons as he hits back to lead fellow multiple world champion John Higgins 5-3 in the second round at the..
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face debutant Mark Joyce in the first round of the World..