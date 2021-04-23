Chiefs land Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. from Ravens in trade, per report
The Kansas City Chiefs filled a major hole at left tackle while the Baltimore Ravens added another first-round pick to their arsenal
The Chiefs are trading their first-round pick, along with three others in the 2021 and 2022 drafts, to the Ravens for Pro Bowl..
Brown has been a Pro Bowl right tackle but wanted to move to the left side