Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan took on Seth Rollins and Jey Uso to begin SmackDown. Tamina got another shot at Nia Jax as the two women continue to clash after their Wrestlemania match. Roman Reigns confronted Cesaro and Daniel Bryan with his response to Cesaro’s challenge for the Universal Title.

