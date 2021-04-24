Cesaro and Daniel Bryan took on Seth Rollins and Jey Uso to begin SmackDown. Tamina got another shot at Nia Jax as the two women continue to clash after their Wrestlemania match. Roman Reigns confronted Cesaro and Daniel Bryan with his response to Cesaro’s challenge for the Universal Title.Full Article
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes
SmackDown, after Wrestlemania, was action-packed with Cesaro attempting to challenge Roman Reigns, but found himself with the main..
FOX Sports
Pat McAfee joins Friday Night SmackDown announce team
WWE today announced that Pat McAfee will debut as the new analyst for Friday Night SmackDown beginning tomorrow night, April 16,..
FOX Sports