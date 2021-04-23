UFC 261: Jorge Masvidal aims to avenge Kamaru Usman loss to help cement MMA legacy
Published
Fans' favourite Jorge Masvidal says his mixed martial arts career "won't be complete" until he holds a world title.Full Article
Published
Fans' favourite Jorge Masvidal says his mixed martial arts career "won't be complete" until he holds a world title.Full Article
Jorge Masvidal returns to the octagon this weekend as one of the biggest stars in MMA battles bitter rival – and champion –..
Dana White has confirmed Colby Covington will face the winner of the UFC 261 showdown between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal...