Mikel Arteta has now managed one more game than Unai Emery at Arsenal, but how do the two manager's records at the Emirates Stadium compare as they prepare to do battle in the Europa League?Full Article
Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery's Arsenal records compared ahead of Villarreal clash
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arteta told Martinelli is Arsenal's key to defeating Emery's Villarreal side
Football.london
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been told the tactical key to defeating Unai Emery's Villarreal side and sealing progression to..
-
Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal with BETTER record than Mikel Arteta after same number of games – and he’s doing a great job at Villarreal ahead of Europa League reunion
talkSPORT
-
Villarreal v Arsenal LIVE commentary and team news: Gunners face old boss Emery in Europa League semi-final clash
talkSPORT
-
Unai Emery's message to Mikel Arteta ahead of Villarreal vs Arsenal showdown
Football.london
-
Villarreal v Arsenal: A springboard for Arteta or Emery's redemption?
BBC News
More coverage
Arsenal morning headlines as Lucas Torreira's father expects summer exit
Football.london
The latest news from around the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal and Mikel Arteta prepare for Europa League semi-final first-leg action..
-
Springboard for Arteta or redemption for Emery - are things about to get worse for Arsenal?
BBC News
-
Emery hopes Arsenal stay patient with Arteta ahead of Europa League reunion
SoccerNews.com
-
Villarreal v Arsenal: Unai Emery says Mikel Arteta needs patience from Gunners
BBC Local News
-
Mikel Arteta proved at Man City that he can spoil Unai Emery's Arsenal reunion
Football.london