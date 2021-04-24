First of back-to-back home matches for Michael Duff's Robins, who are two wins away from automatic promotion.Full Article
Cheltenham Town v Colchester United: Match day LIVE with Jon Palmer
Gloucestershire Echo0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Stevenage v Cheltenham Town: Match night LIVE with Jon Palmer
Midweek trip to Hertfordshire for Michael Duff's Robins
Stroud Life
Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town: Match night LIVE with Jon Palmer
Friday night trip to West Sussex in League Two for Robins
Stroud Life