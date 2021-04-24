Jude Bellingham earns first red card of senior career and Erling Haaland scores fine double as Borussia Dortmund beat Bundesliga top-four rivals
Published
Jude Bellingham earned the first red card of his senior career, but Erling Haaland did the business again as the striker scored twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over top-four rivals Wolfsburg. With Champions League qualification a priority for the Ruhr-based side, Haaland’s second strike took him to 25 for the season – making him […]Full Article