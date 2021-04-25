Noel Gallagher admits disappointment Man City ‘got into bed’ with Manchester United and Liverpool over European Super League plans and laughs at Tottenham’s involvement
Noel Gallagher admitted he was a bit disappointed Man City ‘got into bed’ with Manchester United and Liverpool over the controversial European Super League plans. City were set to be one of the 12 founding members of the breakaway competition, but were the first to back out following a fierce backlash. The rest of the […]Full Article