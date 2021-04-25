Spotify’s billionaire founder Daniel Ek offered to take boyhood club Arsenal off owner Stan Kroenke - and his approach is ‘genuine’, with a consortium or partner needed to tempt the AmericansFull Article
Spotify founder Daniel Ek ‘can tempt Kroenkes to sell Arsenal’ with £2bn bid
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daniel Ek sends Arsenal fans wild as he declares interest in buying club
Football.london
The Spotify founder has declared his interest in buying Arsenal on the back of protests at the Emirates Stadium against Stan..