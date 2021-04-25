Chris Paul vaults into MVP conversation as he pushes Suns into NBA championship contention
Published
Chris Paul is an MVP candidate for everything he's done for the Suns. But he's move focused on helping Phoenix continue this resurgent season.
Published
Chris Paul is an MVP candidate for everything he's done for the Suns. But he's move focused on helping Phoenix continue this resurgent season.
SI's Chris Mannix, Rohan Nadkarni, and Howard Beck share their thoughts on why or why not Chris Paul should be in contention for..
Chris Paul's name continues to pop up in NBA MVP conversation, but the 11-time All-Star is concentrating on getting the Suns back..