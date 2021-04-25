Athletics’ win streak snapped at 13 as Austin Hays blasts two homers in Orioles’ win

The Oakland Athletics were on a 13-game win streak before the Baltimore Orioles brought it to an end with an 8-0 win on Sunday. Austin Hays smashed two home runs to power the Orioles in their victory.

