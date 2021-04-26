When is a no-hitter not a no-hitter? Ask Madison Bumgarner
Published
Madison Bumgarner pitched a complete-game shutout without allowing any hits, but it wasn't a no-hitter, according to the record books.Full Article
Published
Madison Bumgarner pitched a complete-game shutout without allowing any hits, but it wasn't a no-hitter, according to the record books.Full Article
SI's Tom Verducci weighs-in on the technicality that disqualified Madison Bumgarner's no hit outing from being an official..
Madison Bumgarner definitely had no-hit stuff, even if the Major League Baseball record book said he didn't.