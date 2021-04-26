The Tottenham Hotspur morning digest from football.london as Ryan Mason shares his thoughts on the final, Manchester City duo's classy touch and Jose Mourinho makes decision.Full Article
Tottenham morning headlines as Jose Mourinho reportedly turns down Celtic offer
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tottenham morning headlines as Nuno responds to Spurs manager rumours
Football.london
The Tottenham Hotspur morning digest from football.london as Nuno Espirito Santo responds, Harry Kane on Jose Mourinho and Ryan..