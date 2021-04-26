Kane Williamson: Getting tired of coming second in Super Overs

Mid-Day

Published

Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but he did not find supporting batsmen at the other end, but a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

