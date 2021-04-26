Warner blames `selectors` for making `harsh call` of dropping Manish Pandey

Warner blames `selectors` for making `harsh call` of dropping Manish Pandey

Mid-Day

Published

The defeat places SRH second to bottom on the table with two points, six points off third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their next match is against table toppers Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

Full Article