Hull City promotion: Tigers now want the title, says boss Grant McCann
Hull City still have another goal to complete by winning the League One title after promotion, says boss Grant McCann.Full Article
Former Northern Ireland international Grant McCann has issued a rallying cry to his Hull City side after sealing promotion back to..
The Tigers secured promotion back to the Championship with today's win at Lincoln - now they want to seal top spot