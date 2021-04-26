‘Accountant’ Daniel Levy only motivated by Tottenham making money as Simon Jordan claims he ‘sacrificed’ Carabao Cup final by sacking Jose Mourinho
Published
Simon Jordan believes Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ‘sacrificed’ the Carabao Cup final for economic reasons. Spurs sacked manager Jose Mourinho last week, just six days before they were due to take on Manchester City at Wembley. The timing of the move came under scrutiny as Mourinho had been brought in to end the club’s 13-year […]Full Article