Shannon Sharpe: I like the Lakers as the Title favorites with the return of LeBron James | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers had Anthony Davis back for the second-straight game, but it also ended in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers have now lost 4 of their last 5 and 5 of their last 7, leaving them fifth in the West. They did get some good news though with reports that LeBron James could be back as soon as next week. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' expectations with the return of LeBron.