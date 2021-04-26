Shannon Sharpe: Jerry Jones, Cowboys should draft Micah Parsons or Patrick Surtain II to improve their defense | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys could very well end up taking the first defensive player of the NFL draft on Thursday night with the tenth overall pick. Several of the mock drafts out there have all 5 QBs, 2 receivers, and tight end Kyle Pitts being taken with the first 9 picks, which would give Jerry Jones and the Cowboys endless options on defense. Shannon Sharpe weighs in on who's Dallas' best option to improve their bottom-ranked defense.