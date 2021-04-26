Arsenal have been tipped to be busy in the summer transfer window and some supporters think they have spotted a clue regarding a potential Daniel Ek takeoverFull Article
Arsenal fans excited for Daniel Ek takeover after Spotify increase their prices
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Paul Scholes spots trend that is "the same thing" with Ek's Arsenal takeover bid
Daily Star
Arsenal fans have been excited to hear about Spotify co-founder and lifelong fan Daniel Ek’s interest in buying the club - but..
-
Arsenal: Thierry Henry warns Daniel Ek's takeover bid could take 'very long' time
BBC Local News
-
Henry warns Ek's Arsenal takeover bid could take 'very long' time
BBC News
-
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke responds to Daniel Ek’s takeover bid with statement insisting KSE ‘remain committed’ and ‘will not entertain any offers’
talkSPORT
-
Daniel Ek’s Arsenal takeover ‘could happen in two years’ as fans are warned about Spotify chief’s ability to buy club from Stan Kroenke despite being worth over £3billion
talkSPORT
More coverage
Fans accuse Spotify of cheeky price hike to help fund Arsenal takeover bid
Daily Star
Spotify founder Daniel Ek is looking to buy his beloved Arsenal from unpopular owner Stan Kroenke - and he has been linked to some..