Over/under 4.5 for Justin Fields’ draft position? | FOX BET LIVE

According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers are not considering drafting Ohio State's Justin Fields. The QB is now projected to be drafted 5th or later in the upcoming draft. Clay Travis, Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman, and Rachel Bonnetta discuss Fields' draft position.Full Article
