Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive brings reports that Brendan Rodgers' side will benefit from a portion of the parachute payments saved by Norwich City and Watford getting promoted.Full Article
Leicester City set for cash injection after £83m windfall
Leicester Mercury0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wolves set for cash injection after £83m windfall
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers news from BirminghamLive brings reports the Premier League are set to share out a portion of money..
Lichfield Mercury
Aston Villa set for cash injection after £83m windfall
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings reports of a windfall for Premier League clubs after Norwich City and Watford..
Lichfield Mercury