Julian Nagelsmann: RB Leipzig coach to become Bayern Munich boss
Published
Julian Nagelsmann will leave RB Leipzig to become Bayern Munich boss at the end of the season.Full Article
Published
Julian Nagelsmann will leave RB Leipzig to become Bayern Munich boss at the end of the season.Full Article
Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly agreed to become the next Bayern Munich manager, and this move could affect Tottenham ahead of the..
Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld expects RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to join Bayern Munich this summer but believes the German..