Campbell Hatton fight LIVE: UK start time and how to watch Ricky Hatton’s son in action in Manchester on Chisora v Parker undercard
Campbell Hatton, son of British boxing icon Ricky, is set to contest just his second professional fight this weekend. The 19-year-old made his bow on the undercard to Dillian Whyte's win over Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar in March. The super-featherweight, who has been trained by his uncle and former world title challenger Matthew Hatton, beat