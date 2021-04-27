Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul are set to renegotiate their exhibition fight for June with some interesting stipulations including a difference in weightsFull Article
Mayweather vs Paul fight rules explained with 'date set' for exhibition bout
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mayweather vs Paul fight date confirmed as YouTuber set to face boxing legend
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will face YouTuber Logan Paul after renegotiating their exhibition fight, months after a previous..
Daily Star
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul new date reported as weight limits are revealed for postponed exhibition fight
Floyd Mayweather’s postponed exhibition fight against Logan Paul reportedly now has a new date and US TV broadcaster. It’s..
talkSPORT