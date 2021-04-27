Eden Hazard has his confidence back after injury hell, but Real Madrid winger won’t start vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final, talkSPORT told
Published
Eden Hazard has his confidence back after returning from his latest injury, but he will start on the bench against Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final first leg. That is according to Spanish football expert Phil Kitromilides, who believes the Real Madrid is getting back to his best. Hazard has been plagued by several injuries […]Full Article