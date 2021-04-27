Golden State Warriors become first professional sports team to launch NFT collection
The Golden State Warriors became the first professional sports team to invest in a nonfungible token (NFT) collection Tuesday morning.
It only makes sense that the Golden State Warriors, located in the epicenter of the digital world, should be the first professional..