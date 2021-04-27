George Kittle joins Marcellus and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the San Francisco 49ers' draft dilemma as they hope to replace Jimmy Garoppolo with the third overall pick. Hear Kittle's testament to Jimmy G's leadership throughout his time with the 49ers.Full Article
George Kittle speaks on 49ers' draft dilemma and Jimmy Garoppolo | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
George Kittle speaks on 49ers’ draft dilemma and Jimmy Garoppolo | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
George Kittle joins Marcellus and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the San Francisco 49ers' draft dilemma as they hope to replace Jimmy..
FOX Sports
49ers star George Kittle talks Kyle Pitts' potential, how Jimmy Garoppolo will handle competition and more
Kittle spoke with CBS Sports ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft
CBS Sports