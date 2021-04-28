Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will face YouTuber Logan Paul after renegotiating their exhibition fight, months after a previous date was rescheduled due to 'complications'Full Article
Mayweather vs Paul fight date confirmed as YouTuber set to face boxing legend
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mayweather vs Paul fight rules explained with 'date set' for exhibition bout
Daily Star
Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul are set to renegotiate their exhibition fight for June with some..