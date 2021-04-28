Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul bout rescheduled for June 6 in Florida
Undefeated boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take on YouTube celebrity Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami in June.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with Logan Paul will take place on June 6 after being delayed from earlier this year.
Former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul has been rescheduled for 6 June.