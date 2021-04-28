Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasts three home runs vs. Washington Nationals
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 22, does something his Hall of Fame father never did with his three-homer game vs. Washington Nationals.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs..