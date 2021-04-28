Cruz Azul dominates Toronto FC to earn 3-1 win in CONCACAF Champions League quarters
Published
Bryan Angulo scored two goals as Cruz Azul coasted to a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC in leg 1 of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.Full Article
Published
Bryan Angulo scored two goals as Cruz Azul coasted to a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC in leg 1 of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.Full Article
An alligator invaded a Toronto FC training session in Florida as they prepare for their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final..
Bryan Angulo scored twice as Mexican league leader Cruz Azul defeated Toronto FC 3-1 in the first leg of their Scotiabank CONCACAF..