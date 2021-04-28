Mario Melchiot admits he gets ‘upset’ at Timo Werner after latest miss vs Real Madrid as Thiago Silva’s wife reveals frustration at misfiring Chelsea striker
Published
Mario Melchiot has admitted he was unhappy with Timo Werner after the Chelsea striker missed a golden opportunity in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel’s side took a deserved lead through Christian Pulisic, but Karim Benzema scored Madrid’s equaliser – which was their only shot on target – to salvage a 1-1 […]Full Article