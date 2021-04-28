Derek Chisora backs ‘very funny’ Daniel Dubois to bounce back from horror eye injury and invites ‘shy’ youngster to hang out with him more to become popular with boxing public
Derek Chisora insists Daniel Dubois is still destined to be a heavyweight hit – and has offered his help to make him a more popular figure with the boxing public! The 23-year-old from Greenwich lost his unbeaten record back in November during his crunch domestic clash with Joe Joyce, but it could have been much […]Full Article