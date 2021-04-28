Chelsea are ‘far superior’ under Thomas Tuchel and ‘massive difference’ proves Jorginho was RIGHT about Frank Lampard not being ready for the job

Chelsea are ‘far superior’ under Thomas Tuchel and ‘massive difference’ proves Jorginho was RIGHT about Frank Lampard not being ready for the job

talkSPORT

Published

Chelsea have been labelled a ‘far superior’ team under Thomas Tuchel compared to Frank Lampard by former Blues striker Tony Cascarino. The Tuchel reign continued its incredible start on Tuesday night as Chelsea took a 1-1 draw back to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid. Few would […]

Full Article