Chelsea are ‘far superior’ under Thomas Tuchel and ‘massive difference’ proves Jorginho was RIGHT about Frank Lampard not being ready for the job
Published
Chelsea have been labelled a ‘far superior’ team under Thomas Tuchel compared to Frank Lampard by former Blues striker Tony Cascarino. The Tuchel reign continued its incredible start on Tuesday night as Chelsea took a 1-1 draw back to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid. Few would […]Full Article