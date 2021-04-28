DeVonta Smith constructs the Ultimate Alabama WR | EPISODE 29 | CLUB SHAY SHAY

FOX Sports

Published

DeVonta Smith builds the Ultimate Alabama WR for Shannon. Hands: DeVonta Smith, Speed: Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle, Size: Julio Jones, Route Running: Calvin Ridley.

