Skip & Shannon on Floyd Mayweather agreeing to fight Logan Paul in Miami | UNDISPUTED

Elsewhere in the boxing world, undefeated Floyd Mayweather is getting back in the ring in what is being called a special exhibition against Youtube star Logan Paul. Paul only has 2 boxing matches to his name and is the older brother of Jake Paul who has also transitioned from Youtube to the sport. The fight will be held in Miami on June 6th and will be the first time the 44-year-old Mayweather has stepped in the ring in over 2 years. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the fight and what it means for Floyd's legacy.