Take a look at what it took for Mexican heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. to reach the pinnacle of boxing ahead of his huge May 1 PPV fight against fellow countryman, Chris Arreola. You can buy the PPV fight here.Full Article
Toe 2 Toe with Andy Ruiz Jr.: go inside the heavyweight's fascinating boxing journey
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Toe 2 Toe with Andy Ruiz Jr.: go inside the heavyweight’s fascinating boxing journey
Take a look at what it took for Mexican heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. to reach the pinnacle of boxing ahead of his huge May 1 PPV..
FOX Sports