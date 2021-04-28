Colin Cowherd: ‘Everybody thinks the risk is taking Trey Lance, but it’s Mac Jones’ | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly struggling with the No.3 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. They've got several paths ahead of them... they could draft a high ceiling guy like Trey Lance and keep Jimmy Garoppolo to help develop Lance. They could draft Mac Jones, move off Jimmy G, they could draft someone else... Colin Cowherd talks Niners' options and why he sees Mac Jones as a bigger risk than Trey Lance.Full Article