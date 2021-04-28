‘Farcical’ Paris Saint-Germain errors gift Man City huge win in Champions League semi-final first leg as Gueye sent off for ‘ankle breaker’ challenge
Paris Saint-Germain only have themselves to blame as Man City were gifted a 2-1 win in the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. For large portions of the Champions League semi-final first leg, Paris Saint-Germain were on top and had opened the scoring through Marquinhos. But poor goalkeeping from Keylor Navas and an awful error from