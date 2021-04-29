Freddie Freeman can't stop laughing as Anthony Rizzo strikes him out

Watch as reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman is struck out by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo amidst an Atlanta Braves blowout win. Freeman's giggles prevented him from being able to put together a quality at bat.

