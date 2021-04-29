Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed he once attempted to bring Francesco Totti to Old Trafford- but it soon became clear that the Italian would not be on the moveFull Article
Sir Alex Ferguson admits why Totti transfer collapsed before Man Utd vs Roma
