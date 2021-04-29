The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Washington Wizards 116-107, making the Lakers' record 1-3 since Anthony Davis' has returned. AD says LA has “to start playing with a sense of desperation”, but Chris Broussard says it's AD that needs to step up if they want to make a Finals run. Broussard shares with the First Things First crew what he makes of Anthony Davis' comments.Full Article
Chris Broussard: Anthony Davis is not getting it done for the Lakers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
