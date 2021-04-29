Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season
Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.Full Article
