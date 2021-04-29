Former world champion Carl Froch opens up about â€˜toughâ€™ sparring session with then-24-year-old Chris Eubank Jr in 2014 as he prepares for Marcus Morrison showdown

Former super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch has shed some light on a sparring session with Chris Eubank Jr and admitted he was taken aback by his toughness while trading â€˜flush shotsâ€™ back in 2014. Eubank Jr makes his long-awaited return to boxing on Saturdayâ€™s Chisora vs Parker bill as he battles Marcus Morrison at the [â€¦]